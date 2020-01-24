275 Diamond Street Unit B

Amenities
2/1 Duplex In Deltona Lakes - Recently renovated 2-bedroom, 1-bath duplex in Deltona community of Deltona Lakes. Tile and laminate wood floors throughout, updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, single-car garage, and screened porch. Total square footage is 1,281, and air conditioned square footage 787.
Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal
Property Manager:
Chris Gold
407-896-1200 ext 240
(RLNE5403527)