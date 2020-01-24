275 Diamond Street Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

2/1 Duplex In Deltona Lakes - Recently renovated 2-bedroom, 1-bath duplex in Deltona community of Deltona Lakes. Tile and laminate wood floors throughout, updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, single-car garage, and screened porch. Total square footage is 1,281, and air conditioned square footage 787.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Chris Gold

407-896-1200 ext 240



