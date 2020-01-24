All apartments in Deltona
275 Diamond Street Unit B

275 Diamond Street · No Longer Available
Location

275 Diamond Street, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2/1 Duplex In Deltona Lakes - Recently renovated 2-bedroom, 1-bath duplex in Deltona community of Deltona Lakes. Tile and laminate wood floors throughout, updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, single-car garage, and screened porch. Total square footage is 1,281, and air conditioned square footage 787.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Chris Gold
407-896-1200 ext 240

(RLNE5403527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 Diamond Street Unit B have any available units?
275 Diamond Street Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 275 Diamond Street Unit B have?
Some of 275 Diamond Street Unit B's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 Diamond Street Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
275 Diamond Street Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Diamond Street Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 275 Diamond Street Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 275 Diamond Street Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 275 Diamond Street Unit B offers parking.
Does 275 Diamond Street Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 275 Diamond Street Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Diamond Street Unit B have a pool?
No, 275 Diamond Street Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 275 Diamond Street Unit B have accessible units?
No, 275 Diamond Street Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 275 Diamond Street Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 275 Diamond Street Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 275 Diamond Street Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 275 Diamond Street Unit B has units with air conditioning.

