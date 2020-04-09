All apartments in Deltona
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
266 Diamond St. Unit A
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

266 Diamond St. Unit A

266 Diamond St · No Longer Available
Location

266 Diamond St, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tiled throughout!! - This duplex has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, tiled throughout, one car garage, eat in kitchen, screen room and move in ready!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2828823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 Diamond St. Unit A have any available units?
266 Diamond St. Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 266 Diamond St. Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
266 Diamond St. Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 Diamond St. Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 266 Diamond St. Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 266 Diamond St. Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 266 Diamond St. Unit A offers parking.
Does 266 Diamond St. Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 266 Diamond St. Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 Diamond St. Unit A have a pool?
No, 266 Diamond St. Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 266 Diamond St. Unit A have accessible units?
No, 266 Diamond St. Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 266 Diamond St. Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 266 Diamond St. Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 266 Diamond St. Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 266 Diamond St. Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.

