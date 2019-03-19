All apartments in Deltona
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2536 Dumas Drive

2536 Dumas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2536 Dumas Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,858 sf home is located in Deltona, FL. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard and an amazing pool, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2536 Dumas Drive have any available units?
2536 Dumas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2536 Dumas Drive have?
Some of 2536 Dumas Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2536 Dumas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2536 Dumas Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2536 Dumas Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2536 Dumas Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2536 Dumas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2536 Dumas Drive does offer parking.
Does 2536 Dumas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2536 Dumas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2536 Dumas Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2536 Dumas Drive has a pool.
Does 2536 Dumas Drive have accessible units?
No, 2536 Dumas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2536 Dumas Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2536 Dumas Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2536 Dumas Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2536 Dumas Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
