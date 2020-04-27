All apartments in Deltona
Last updated April 27 2020 at 5:45 PM

2525 BAFFIN STREET

2525 Baffin Street · No Longer Available
Location

2525 Baffin Street, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
AWESOME INSIDE AND OUT. ALL TILE THROUGHOUT, NEW APPLIANCES, SCREENED PORCH , FENCED YARD , SPLIT PLAN, 2 CAR GARAGE. WHAT MORE CAN YOU ASK FOR? GREAT QUIET LOCATION CLOSE TO EVERYTHING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 BAFFIN STREET have any available units?
2525 BAFFIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2525 BAFFIN STREET have?
Some of 2525 BAFFIN STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 BAFFIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2525 BAFFIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 BAFFIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2525 BAFFIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 2525 BAFFIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2525 BAFFIN STREET offers parking.
Does 2525 BAFFIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2525 BAFFIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 BAFFIN STREET have a pool?
No, 2525 BAFFIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2525 BAFFIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 2525 BAFFIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 BAFFIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2525 BAFFIN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 2525 BAFFIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2525 BAFFIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

