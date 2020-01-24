SPACIOUS 3/2 HOME IN DELTONA LAKES. Wood floors throughout. Vaulted celing and open living room to kitchen perfect for entertaining. Screened in porch overlooking fenced back yard. Pets welcome (with owner approval and non-refundable pet deposit)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2516 Albury Ave have any available units?
2516 Albury Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2516 Albury Ave have?
Some of 2516 Albury Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 Albury Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2516 Albury Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 Albury Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2516 Albury Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2516 Albury Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2516 Albury Ave offers parking.
Does 2516 Albury Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2516 Albury Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 Albury Ave have a pool?
No, 2516 Albury Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2516 Albury Ave have accessible units?
No, 2516 Albury Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 Albury Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2516 Albury Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2516 Albury Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2516 Albury Ave has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)