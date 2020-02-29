All apartments in Deltona
2500 Candlewick St
2500 Candlewick St

2500 Candlewick Street · No Longer Available
Location

2500 Candlewick Street, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

This two story home is a 3 bedroom, 3 bath. Fireplace in living room. Kitchen has granite countertops. Tile and wood laminate throughout. For questions or to view this property please call or text Kendrick at 407 373 4366

Qualifications:

NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS
CHECK CRIMINAL HISTORY
NO LANDLORD DEBT
NO UTILITY DEBT
MINIMUN CREDIT SCORE OF 580

INCOME NEEDS TO BE AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AFTER TAXES ($3,675).

*** ASSET PROTECTION INSURANCE REQUIRED, $12/MONTH ***

No utilities are included. Resident is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn maintenance. Utilities must be in resident's name the day of move in.

We collect a full month security deposit for each home. The deposit must be paid within 48 hours of being approved in order to the hold the home. At the time of move in a full month rent is collected. Move-ins on or after the 15th of the month a full month plus the prorated rent must be paid before or on move-in day. All move-in expenses must be in form of a money order or cashiers check. After move-in residents can pay rents online ($3.00 fee), in the office, or by mail with personal checks or money orders. No cash accepted.

National Real Estate
210 N Bumby Ave Suite B
Orlando FL 32803

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Candlewick St have any available units?
2500 Candlewick St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2500 Candlewick St have?
Some of 2500 Candlewick St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Candlewick St currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Candlewick St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Candlewick St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2500 Candlewick St is pet friendly.
Does 2500 Candlewick St offer parking?
Yes, 2500 Candlewick St offers parking.
Does 2500 Candlewick St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 Candlewick St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Candlewick St have a pool?
No, 2500 Candlewick St does not have a pool.
Does 2500 Candlewick St have accessible units?
No, 2500 Candlewick St does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Candlewick St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2500 Candlewick St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2500 Candlewick St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2500 Candlewick St has units with air conditioning.

