Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
2472 VESPERO STREET
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:25 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2472 VESPERO STREET
2472 Vespero Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2472 Vespero Street, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly renovated 3/2/2 $1,300 / month. Living/dining combo. Eating area in kitchen. Granit countertops in kitchen and baths. Breakfast bar. Laundry room. Screened back porch. No Pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2472 VESPERO STREET have any available units?
2472 VESPERO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Deltona, FL
.
What amenities does 2472 VESPERO STREET have?
Some of 2472 VESPERO STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2472 VESPERO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2472 VESPERO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2472 VESPERO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2472 VESPERO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Deltona
.
Does 2472 VESPERO STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2472 VESPERO STREET offers parking.
Does 2472 VESPERO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2472 VESPERO STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2472 VESPERO STREET have a pool?
No, 2472 VESPERO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2472 VESPERO STREET have accessible units?
No, 2472 VESPERO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2472 VESPERO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2472 VESPERO STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 2472 VESPERO STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2472 VESPERO STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
