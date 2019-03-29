Rent Calculator
All apartments in Deltona
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
2431 Sable Ave.
Last updated March 29 2019 at 5:33 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2431 Sable Ave.
2431 Sable Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Location
2431 Sable Avenue, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Charming 2/1 with large yard and screen porch in great neighborhood. New paint and flooring. Natural gas stove & water heater. New frig on order. Stacked Washer & Dryer. Jacuzzi tub!
Please click this link for more information or to schedule a showing... https://rem.ax/Sable
(RLNE4790987)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2431 Sable Ave. have any available units?
2431 Sable Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Deltona, FL
.
What amenities does 2431 Sable Ave. have?
Some of 2431 Sable Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2431 Sable Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2431 Sable Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2431 Sable Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2431 Sable Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2431 Sable Ave. offer parking?
No, 2431 Sable Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2431 Sable Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2431 Sable Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2431 Sable Ave. have a pool?
No, 2431 Sable Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2431 Sable Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2431 Sable Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2431 Sable Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2431 Sable Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2431 Sable Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2431 Sable Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
