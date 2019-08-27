2426 Kimberly Drive

Amenities
2/1.5 For Rent in Deltona for $950/mo - APPLICATION PENDING
We are not currently accepting Section 8.
Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.
First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing. Additional Deposit may be required based on screening results.
YEAR BUILT: 1976
SCREEN PORCH: Yes
FLORIDA ROOM: Yes
STORAGE SHED: 2 Sheds
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER/DRYER: Hook-ups in Utility Room
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Electric
FLOOR COVERING: All Ceramic Tile
FENCED YARD: Yes, Privacy Fence
POWER COMPANY: FPL
WATER COMPANY: Deltona Water
CITY SEWER or SEPTIC:
SCHOOLS:
ELEMENTARY: Friendship
MIDDLE SCHOOL: Galaxy
HIGH SCHOOL: Pine Ridge
AIR CONDITIONING: central
HEATING: central
OTHER FEATURES: ceiling fans in every room, large master bedroom closet, dishwasher, new A/C, Fenced yard, interior washer & dryer hook-ups, two storage sheds, children's play area, Screen porch with vinyl windows to turn it into a enclosed Florida Room.
