2426 Kimberly Drive

2/1.5 For Rent in Deltona for $950/mo - APPLICATION PENDING - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

We are not currently accepting Section 8.



Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.



First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing. Additional Deposit may be required based on screening results.



YEAR BUILT: 1976

SCREEN PORCH: Yes

FLORIDA ROOM: Yes

STORAGE SHED: 2 Sheds

FIRE PLACE: No

WASHER/DRYER: Hook-ups in Utility Room

POOL: No

HOT WATER HEATER: Electric

FLOOR COVERING: All Ceramic Tile

FENCED YARD: Yes, Privacy Fence



POWER COMPANY: FPL

WATER COMPANY: Deltona Water

CITY SEWER or SEPTIC:

SCHOOLS:

ELEMENTARY: Friendship

MIDDLE SCHOOL: Galaxy

HIGH SCHOOL: Pine Ridge

AIR CONDITIONING: central

HEATING: central

OTHER FEATURES: ceiling fans in every room, large master bedroom closet, dishwasher, new A/C, Fenced yard, interior washer & dryer hook-ups, two storage sheds, children's play area, Screen porch with vinyl windows to turn it into a enclosed Florida Room.



