All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 2426 Kimberly Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
2426 Kimberly Drive
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

2426 Kimberly Drive

2426 Kimberly Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2426 Kimberly Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/1.5 For Rent in Deltona for $950/mo - APPLICATION PENDING - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/968852?source=marketing

We are not currently accepting Section 8.

Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.

First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing. Additional Deposit may be required based on screening results.

YEAR BUILT: 1976
SCREEN PORCH: Yes
FLORIDA ROOM: Yes
STORAGE SHED: 2 Sheds
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER/DRYER: Hook-ups in Utility Room
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Electric
FLOOR COVERING: All Ceramic Tile
FENCED YARD: Yes, Privacy Fence

POWER COMPANY: FPL
WATER COMPANY: Deltona Water
CITY SEWER or SEPTIC:
SCHOOLS:
ELEMENTARY: Friendship
MIDDLE SCHOOL: Galaxy
HIGH SCHOOL: Pine Ridge
AIR CONDITIONING: central
HEATING: central
OTHER FEATURES: ceiling fans in every room, large master bedroom closet, dishwasher, new A/C, Fenced yard, interior washer & dryer hook-ups, two storage sheds, children's play area, Screen porch with vinyl windows to turn it into a enclosed Florida Room.

(RLNE5091250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2426 Kimberly Drive have any available units?
2426 Kimberly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2426 Kimberly Drive have?
Some of 2426 Kimberly Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2426 Kimberly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2426 Kimberly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2426 Kimberly Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2426 Kimberly Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2426 Kimberly Drive offer parking?
No, 2426 Kimberly Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2426 Kimberly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2426 Kimberly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2426 Kimberly Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2426 Kimberly Drive has a pool.
Does 2426 Kimberly Drive have accessible units?
No, 2426 Kimberly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2426 Kimberly Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2426 Kimberly Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2426 Kimberly Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2426 Kimberly Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with BalconyDeltona Apartments with Pool
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College