2426 Barbarossa Ave

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 bath home ready to move in. Call, text, or email me for a viewing. 407-373-4366



*** We take Section 8 ***



Qualification Requirements:



-Minimum credit score 580, if not met it could be a double deposit

-Minimum monthly income requirement after taxes $3,000.00

-NO EVICTIONS, NO UTILITY BILLS IN COLLECTIONS, NO LANDLORD DEBT IN COLLECTIONS

-We also look at background

-Application approval could take anywhere from 20 mins to 24 hours

-Deposit is due within 48 hours of approval.



Thank you,



Kendrick Laboy

kendrick@nationalrealestate.com

407-373-4366



National Real Estate

210 N. Bumby Ave

Orlando, FL 32803



407-203-6903