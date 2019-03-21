All apartments in Deltona
Last updated March 21 2019

2426 Barbarossa Ave

2426 Barbarossa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2426 Barbarossa Avenue, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 bath home ready to move in. Call, text, or email me for a viewing. 407-373-4366

*** We take Section 8 ***

Qualification Requirements:

-Minimum credit score 580, if not met it could be a double deposit
-Minimum monthly income requirement after taxes $3,000.00
-NO EVICTIONS, NO UTILITY BILLS IN COLLECTIONS, NO LANDLORD DEBT IN COLLECTIONS
-We also look at background
-Application approval could take anywhere from 20 mins to 24 hours
-Deposit is due within 48 hours of approval.

Thank you,

Kendrick Laboy
kendrick@nationalrealestate.com
407-373-4366

National Real Estate
210 N. Bumby Ave
Orlando, FL 32803

407-203-6903

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2426 Barbarossa Ave have any available units?
2426 Barbarossa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 2426 Barbarossa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2426 Barbarossa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2426 Barbarossa Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2426 Barbarossa Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2426 Barbarossa Ave offer parking?
No, 2426 Barbarossa Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2426 Barbarossa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2426 Barbarossa Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2426 Barbarossa Ave have a pool?
No, 2426 Barbarossa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2426 Barbarossa Ave have accessible units?
No, 2426 Barbarossa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2426 Barbarossa Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2426 Barbarossa Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2426 Barbarossa Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2426 Barbarossa Ave has units with air conditioning.

