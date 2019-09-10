Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2372 Florida Dr Available 11/06/19 2 Bed 1 Bath - Pet Friendly - Available Nov. 6th - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.



Available November 6th.

TENANTS STILL LIVING ON PROPERTY, DO NOT DISTURB!!!



Feel free to drive by and take a look at the area and the exterior of the home, we show the inside once an application is submitted. Or wait for an open house to be scheduled, please check the property listing on our website periodically for updates.



Cozy 2 bedroom with interior laundry hook ups and covered parking, and a well-kept lawn with private back yard. We do not have any more pictures at this time.



The cost to move in is $925 first month and $925 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.



Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.



