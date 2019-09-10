All apartments in Deltona
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:37 PM

2372 Florida Dr

2372 Florida Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2372 Florida Dr, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2372 Florida Dr Available 11/06/19 2 Bed 1 Bath - Pet Friendly - Available Nov. 6th - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.

Available November 6th.
TENANTS STILL LIVING ON PROPERTY, DO NOT DISTURB!!!

Feel free to drive by and take a look at the area and the exterior of the home, we show the inside once an application is submitted. Or wait for an open house to be scheduled, please check the property listing on our website periodically for updates.

Cozy 2 bedroom with interior laundry hook ups and covered parking, and a well-kept lawn with private back yard. We do not have any more pictures at this time.

The cost to move in is $925 first month and $925 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.

Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.

(RLNE3552804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2372 Florida Dr have any available units?
2372 Florida Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2372 Florida Dr have?
Some of 2372 Florida Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2372 Florida Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2372 Florida Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2372 Florida Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2372 Florida Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2372 Florida Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2372 Florida Dr offers parking.
Does 2372 Florida Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2372 Florida Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2372 Florida Dr have a pool?
No, 2372 Florida Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2372 Florida Dr have accessible units?
No, 2372 Florida Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2372 Florida Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2372 Florida Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2372 Florida Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2372 Florida Dr has units with air conditioning.
