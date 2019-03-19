CERAMIC TILE IN ALL AREAS EXCEPT BEDROOMS. SCREEEND ENTRY AND REAR PORCH. SPACIOUS ROOMS; 3/2/2 WITH 1800 SQ FT LIVING; LIVING/DINING ROOMS ACCESSED FROM KITCHEN; NOOK AND FMAILY AREAS OPEN FROM KITCHEN. NO PETS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2360 DUMAS DRIVE have any available units?
2360 DUMAS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2360 DUMAS DRIVE have?
Some of 2360 DUMAS DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2360 DUMAS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2360 DUMAS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.