2360 DUMAS DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

CERAMIC TILE IN ALL AREAS EXCEPT BEDROOMS. SCREEEND ENTRY AND REAR PORCH. SPACIOUS ROOMS; 3/2/2 WITH 1800 SQ FT LIVING; LIVING/DINING ROOMS ACCESSED FROM KITCHEN; NOOK AND FMAILY AREAS OPEN FROM KITCHEN. NO PETS.