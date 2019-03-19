All apartments in Deltona
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2360 DUMAS DRIVE

2360 Dumas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2360 Dumas Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CERAMIC TILE IN ALL AREAS EXCEPT BEDROOMS. SCREEEND ENTRY AND REAR PORCH. SPACIOUS ROOMS; 3/2/2 WITH 1800 SQ FT LIVING; LIVING/DINING ROOMS ACCESSED FROM KITCHEN; NOOK AND FMAILY AREAS OPEN FROM KITCHEN. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2360 DUMAS DRIVE have any available units?
2360 DUMAS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2360 DUMAS DRIVE have?
Some of 2360 DUMAS DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2360 DUMAS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2360 DUMAS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2360 DUMAS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2360 DUMAS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 2360 DUMAS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2360 DUMAS DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 2360 DUMAS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2360 DUMAS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2360 DUMAS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2360 DUMAS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2360 DUMAS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2360 DUMAS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2360 DUMAS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2360 DUMAS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2360 DUMAS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2360 DUMAS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
