All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 2330 Chastain Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
2330 Chastain Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2330 Chastain Avenue

2330 Chastain Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2330 Chastain Avenue, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
- Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage rental home. Ceramic tile floors main area and laminate floors in bedroom. Located on a cul-de-sac street. HOME SITS ON OVERSIZED LOT ALMOST 1/2 ACRE. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SUPERMARKET,

(RLNE4614603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2330 Chastain Avenue have any available units?
2330 Chastain Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 2330 Chastain Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2330 Chastain Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 Chastain Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2330 Chastain Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 2330 Chastain Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2330 Chastain Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2330 Chastain Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2330 Chastain Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 Chastain Avenue have a pool?
No, 2330 Chastain Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2330 Chastain Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2330 Chastain Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 Chastain Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2330 Chastain Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2330 Chastain Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2330 Chastain Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with BalconyDeltona Apartments with Pool
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College