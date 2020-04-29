All apartments in Deltona
2327 Belen Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:21 PM

2327 Belen Drive

2327 Belen Drive · (321) 945-0180
Location

2327 Belen Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2327 Belen Drive · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

2327 Belen - WOW! Attractive 3 bedroom home located in Deltona neighborhood.Home features updated fixtures & upgraded master bath, updated appliances in the kitchen, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove, and a built in microwave. 2 car garage. Open floor plan with sloping ceilings includes durable tile floors in main traffic areas. Master bedroom includes en-suite bathroom with shower. Patio off rear sliding door overlooks fenced grass backyard with mature trees. This one is a definite must see!! Lease terms 1 year lease. $50.00 pp app fee for all persons over 18 years of age.

(RLNE5712523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2327 Belen Drive have any available units?
2327 Belen Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2327 Belen Drive have?
Some of 2327 Belen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2327 Belen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2327 Belen Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 Belen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2327 Belen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 2327 Belen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2327 Belen Drive does offer parking.
Does 2327 Belen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2327 Belen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 Belen Drive have a pool?
No, 2327 Belen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2327 Belen Drive have accessible units?
No, 2327 Belen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 Belen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2327 Belen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2327 Belen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2327 Belen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
