2327 Belen Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2327 Belen - WOW! Attractive 3 bedroom home located in Deltona neighborhood.Home features updated fixtures & upgraded master bath, updated appliances in the kitchen, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove, and a built in microwave. 2 car garage. Open floor plan with sloping ceilings includes durable tile floors in main traffic areas. Master bedroom includes en-suite bathroom with shower. Patio off rear sliding door overlooks fenced grass backyard with mature trees. This one is a definite must see!! Lease terms 1 year lease. $50.00 pp app fee for all persons over 18 years of age.



(RLNE5712523)