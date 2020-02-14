2316 Ainsworth Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1248377



Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Beautiful single-story home in Deltona Lakes. Great location near shopping publix, lowes, and I-4. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. HOA application may be necessary. Should an HOA application fee be required, the tenant will be responsible for paying the application fee.



|Amenities: Cats ok,No dogs,Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,High Vaulted Ceilings,Carpet,Dishwasher,Large backyard,Fenced yard,Blinds

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.