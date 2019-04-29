2210 India Boulevard

Amenities

This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath in Deltona features vaulted ceilings in the living, dining and kitchen areas and a light, neutral paint scheme in the home. Tile through out the house, except for carpet in the bedrooms. All bedrooms and the living room have ceiling fans to help keep the air moving and you cool. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stylish granite counter-tops and deep double sinks. There are vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom that has two windows and a large walk-in closet. Shower tub combo in both the master and guest bath, and both bathrooms feature granite counter-tops. Extend your entertaining outside to a large patio and big back yard. This is a pet friendly home - call for details. To see other great Main Street Renewal homes visit our website at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.