Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 2199 Lightfoot St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
2199 Lightfoot St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2199 Lightfoot St
2199 Lightfoot Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2199 Lightfoot Street, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8c9aa890d6 ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2199 Lightfoot St have any available units?
2199 Lightfoot St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Deltona, FL
.
Is 2199 Lightfoot St currently offering any rent specials?
2199 Lightfoot St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2199 Lightfoot St pet-friendly?
No, 2199 Lightfoot St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Deltona
.
Does 2199 Lightfoot St offer parking?
No, 2199 Lightfoot St does not offer parking.
Does 2199 Lightfoot St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2199 Lightfoot St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2199 Lightfoot St have a pool?
No, 2199 Lightfoot St does not have a pool.
Does 2199 Lightfoot St have accessible units?
No, 2199 Lightfoot St does not have accessible units.
Does 2199 Lightfoot St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2199 Lightfoot St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2199 Lightfoot St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2199 Lightfoot St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Deltona 1 Bedrooms
Deltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with Parking
Deltona Dog Friendly Apartments
Deltona Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Maitland, FL
Four Corners, FL
Apopka, FL
Heathrow, FL
Forest City, FL
Daytona Beach Shores, FL
South Daytona, FL
Titusville, FL
Cape Canaveral, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FL
Wildwood, FL
Merritt Island, FL
Southchase, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College