Deltona, FL
2183 LIGHTFOOT ST.
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

2183 LIGHTFOOT ST.

2183 Lightfoot Street · No Longer Available
Location

2183 Lightfoot Street, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Listing Agent: Amesary Valdez amesaryrealtor@gmail.com - FULLY UPGRADED. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE. LARGE BACKYARD.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5276945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2183 LIGHTFOOT ST. have any available units?
2183 LIGHTFOOT ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2183 LIGHTFOOT ST. have?
Some of 2183 LIGHTFOOT ST.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2183 LIGHTFOOT ST. currently offering any rent specials?
2183 LIGHTFOOT ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2183 LIGHTFOOT ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2183 LIGHTFOOT ST. is pet friendly.
Does 2183 LIGHTFOOT ST. offer parking?
No, 2183 LIGHTFOOT ST. does not offer parking.
Does 2183 LIGHTFOOT ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2183 LIGHTFOOT ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2183 LIGHTFOOT ST. have a pool?
No, 2183 LIGHTFOOT ST. does not have a pool.
Does 2183 LIGHTFOOT ST. have accessible units?
No, 2183 LIGHTFOOT ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 2183 LIGHTFOOT ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2183 LIGHTFOOT ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2183 LIGHTFOOT ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2183 LIGHTFOOT ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
