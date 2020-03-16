All apartments in Deltona
Last updated March 16 2020 at 6:59 PM

2116 E PARKTON DRIVE

2116 East Parkton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2116 East Parkton Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on large lot with open floor plan. Huge breakfast bar opens to spacious great room. Eating space in kitchen. Tile throughout and carpet in bedrooms. Large screened patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 E PARKTON DRIVE have any available units?
2116 E PARKTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2116 E PARKTON DRIVE have?
Some of 2116 E PARKTON DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 E PARKTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2116 E PARKTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 E PARKTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2116 E PARKTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 2116 E PARKTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2116 E PARKTON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2116 E PARKTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 E PARKTON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 E PARKTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2116 E PARKTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2116 E PARKTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2116 E PARKTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 E PARKTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2116 E PARKTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2116 E PARKTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2116 E PARKTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
