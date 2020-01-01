2036 Hillview Cir

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

*** Newer Home, Built in 2018!!! *** Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home. Includes refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Call or text to schedule a showing.



407-373-4366 Kendrick Laboy



Qualifications:



NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS

CHECK CRIMINAL HISTORY

NO LANDLORD DEBT

NO UTILITY DEBT

MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 580



INCOME NEEDS TO BE AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AFTER TAXES ($4,500).



*** ASSET PROTECTION INSURANCE REQUIRED, $12/MONTH ***



No utilities are included. Resident is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn maintenance. Utilities must be in resident's name the day of move in.



We collect a full month security deposit for each home. The deposit must be paid within 48 hours of being approved in order to the hold the home. At the time of move in a full month rent is collected. Move-ins on or after the 15th of the month a full month plus the prorated rent must be paid before or on move-in day. All move-in expenses must be in form of a money order or cashiers check. After move-in residents can pay rents online ($3.00 fee), in the office, or by mail with personal checks or money orders. No cash accepted.



National Real Estate

210 N Bumby Ave Suite B

Orlando FL 32803