Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2033 Wayne St

Location

2033 Wayne Street, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bed/ 2 bath 2 Car garage home ready to move in. Call or text for a showing. 407-373-4366 Call or text

Qualifications:

NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS
CHECK CRIMINAL HISTORY
NO LANDLORD DEBT
NO UTILITY DEBT

INCOME NEEDS TO BE AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AFTER TAXES ($3,675).

WE ACCEPT PETS WITH A $250 NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE AND $25 PER MONTH PER PET.MAXIMUM OF 2 PETS. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS PERMITTED.

No utilities are included. Resident is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn maintenance. Utilities must be in resident's name the day of move in.

We collect a full month security deposit for each home. The deposit must be paid within 48 hours of being approved in order to the hold the home. At the time of move in a full month rent is collected. Move-ins on or after the 15th of the month a full month plus the prorated rent must be paid before or on move-in day. All move-in expenses must be in form of a money order or cashiers check. After move-in residents can pay rents online ($3.00 fee), in the office, or by mail with personal checks or money orders. No cash accepted.

National Real Estate
210 N Bumby Ave Suite B
Orlando FL 32803

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

