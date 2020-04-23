All apartments in Deltona
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

1985 EUSTACE AVENUE

1985 Eustace Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1985 Eustace Avenue, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath Deltona Home for rent.

Qualifications:

NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS
CHECK CRIMINAL HISTORY
NO LANDLORD DEBT
NO UTILITY DEBT
MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 580

INCOME NEEDS TO BE AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AFTER TAXES ($3,600).

*** ASSET PROTECTION INSURANCE REQUIRED, $12/MONTH OR PERSONAL RENTER'S INSURANCE PLAN***

No utilities are included. Resident is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn maintenance. Utilities must be in resident's name the day of move in.

We collect a full month security deposit for each home. The deposit must be paid within 48 hours of being approved in order to the hold the home. At the time of move in a full month rent is collected. Move-ins on or after the 15th of the month a full month plus the prorated rent must be paid before or on move-in day. All move-in expenses must be in form of a money order or cashiers check. After move-in residents can pay rents online ($3.00 fee). No cash accepted.

National Real Estate
210 N Bumby Ave Suite B
Orlando FL 32803

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1985 EUSTACE AVENUE have any available units?
1985 EUSTACE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 1985 EUSTACE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1985 EUSTACE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1985 EUSTACE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1985 EUSTACE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 1985 EUSTACE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1985 EUSTACE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1985 EUSTACE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1985 EUSTACE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1985 EUSTACE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1985 EUSTACE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1985 EUSTACE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1985 EUSTACE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1985 EUSTACE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1985 EUSTACE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1985 EUSTACE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1985 EUSTACE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
