You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a spacious backyard this home features hardwood style flooring and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with coordinating appliances and ample cabinet space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1915 AMHERST AVENUE have any available units?
1915 AMHERST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1915 AMHERST AVENUE have?
Some of 1915 AMHERST AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 AMHERST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1915 AMHERST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.