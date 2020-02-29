All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 1915 AMHERST AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
1915 AMHERST AVENUE
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:33 PM

1915 AMHERST AVENUE

1915 Amherst Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1915 Amherst Avenue, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a spacious backyard this home features hardwood style flooring and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with coordinating appliances and ample cabinet space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 AMHERST AVENUE have any available units?
1915 AMHERST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1915 AMHERST AVENUE have?
Some of 1915 AMHERST AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 AMHERST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1915 AMHERST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 AMHERST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1915 AMHERST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 1915 AMHERST AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1915 AMHERST AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1915 AMHERST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 AMHERST AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 AMHERST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1915 AMHERST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1915 AMHERST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1915 AMHERST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 AMHERST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1915 AMHERST AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1915 AMHERST AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1915 AMHERST AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with BalconyDeltona Apartments with Pool
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College