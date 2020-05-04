All apartments in Deltona
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:35 PM

1810 Exmore Avenue

1810 Exmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1810 Exmore Avenue, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This delightful home located in Deltona FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,688sqft! Fantastic curb appeal offering large white pillars, upgraded light fixture, covered front porch, and garage! The tiled entry way opens to the dining room and office. Following you will enter the open Living and Kitchen area with Breakfast Nook! Kitchen has upgraded countertops and plenty of pantry space. Living Room boasts lots of natural light and sliding glass doors leading to the backyard patio. and much more! All bedrooms are a nice size, with easy clean floors throughout. Backyard has tons of mature trees and shade! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 Exmore Avenue have any available units?
1810 Exmore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1810 Exmore Avenue have?
Some of 1810 Exmore Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 Exmore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1810 Exmore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 Exmore Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1810 Exmore Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1810 Exmore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1810 Exmore Avenue offers parking.
Does 1810 Exmore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 Exmore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 Exmore Avenue have a pool?
No, 1810 Exmore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1810 Exmore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1810 Exmore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 Exmore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 Exmore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1810 Exmore Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1810 Exmore Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

