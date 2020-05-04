1810 Exmore Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This delightful home located in Deltona FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,688sqft! Fantastic curb appeal offering large white pillars, upgraded light fixture, covered front porch, and garage! The tiled entry way opens to the dining room and office. Following you will enter the open Living and Kitchen area with Breakfast Nook! Kitchen has upgraded countertops and plenty of pantry space. Living Room boasts lots of natural light and sliding glass doors leading to the backyard patio. and much more! All bedrooms are a nice size, with easy clean floors throughout. Backyard has tons of mature trees and shade! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.