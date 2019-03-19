All apartments in Deltona
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1756 Gatewood Drive

1756 Gatewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1756 Gatewood Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Deltona is ready to welcome you home! Free Application! Conveniently located in the desired neighborhood that features the prestigious Pride Elementary School! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Quartz Countertops, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and Two Car Garage. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Amenity Fees May Apply. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://property.nationalhomerentals.com/properties/716950 Find out why you should rent from us! www.nhr.us
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1756 Gatewood Drive have any available units?
1756 Gatewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1756 Gatewood Drive have?
Some of 1756 Gatewood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1756 Gatewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1756 Gatewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1756 Gatewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1756 Gatewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1756 Gatewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1756 Gatewood Drive offers parking.
Does 1756 Gatewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1756 Gatewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1756 Gatewood Drive have a pool?
No, 1756 Gatewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1756 Gatewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1756 Gatewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1756 Gatewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1756 Gatewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1756 Gatewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1756 Gatewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

