1756 Gatewood Drive

Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Deltona is ready to welcome you home! Free Application! Conveniently located in the desired neighborhood that features the prestigious Pride Elementary School! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Quartz Countertops, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and Two Car Garage. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Amenity Fees May Apply. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://property.nationalhomerentals.com/properties/716950 Find out why you should rent from us! www.nhr.us

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.