Deltona, FL
170 Palmetto Woods Court
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:25 PM

170 Palmetto Woods Court

170 Palmetto Woods Court · No Longer Available
Location

170 Palmetto Woods Court, Deltona, FL 32725

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Newly remodeled 2 bed / 2 bath condo with lots of upgrades. Ground floor. Screened patio with wooded view. Ceramic tiles throughout. Washer and dryer in unit. Community amenities include pool and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 Palmetto Woods Court have any available units?
170 Palmetto Woods Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 170 Palmetto Woods Court have?
Some of 170 Palmetto Woods Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 Palmetto Woods Court currently offering any rent specials?
170 Palmetto Woods Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 Palmetto Woods Court pet-friendly?
No, 170 Palmetto Woods Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 170 Palmetto Woods Court offer parking?
No, 170 Palmetto Woods Court does not offer parking.
Does 170 Palmetto Woods Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 170 Palmetto Woods Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 Palmetto Woods Court have a pool?
Yes, 170 Palmetto Woods Court has a pool.
Does 170 Palmetto Woods Court have accessible units?
No, 170 Palmetto Woods Court does not have accessible units.
Does 170 Palmetto Woods Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 170 Palmetto Woods Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 170 Palmetto Woods Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 170 Palmetto Woods Court does not have units with air conditioning.
