Newly remodeled 2 bed / 2 bath condo with lots of upgrades. Ground floor. Screened patio with wooded view. Ceramic tiles throughout. Washer and dryer in unit. Community amenities include pool and tennis courts.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 170 Palmetto Woods Court have any available units?
170 Palmetto Woods Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 170 Palmetto Woods Court have?
Some of 170 Palmetto Woods Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 Palmetto Woods Court currently offering any rent specials?
170 Palmetto Woods Court is not currently offering any rent specials.