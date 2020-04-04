All apartments in Deltona
1648 DUNLAP DRIVE
1648 DUNLAP DRIVE

1648 Dunlap Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1648 Dunlap Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Renters Insurance Required.
3/2 Single Family Home, screened porch.
Pets Conditional

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1648 DUNLAP DRIVE have any available units?
1648 DUNLAP DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1648 DUNLAP DRIVE have?
Some of 1648 DUNLAP DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1648 DUNLAP DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1648 DUNLAP DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1648 DUNLAP DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1648 DUNLAP DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1648 DUNLAP DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1648 DUNLAP DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1648 DUNLAP DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1648 DUNLAP DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1648 DUNLAP DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1648 DUNLAP DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1648 DUNLAP DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1648 DUNLAP DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1648 DUNLAP DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1648 DUNLAP DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1648 DUNLAP DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1648 DUNLAP DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
