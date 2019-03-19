All apartments in Deltona
1591 Ohara St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1591 Ohara St

1591 O Hara St · No Longer Available
Location

1591 O Hara St, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Garage has been converted to a room. 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Refrigerator and stove are included. Call, text, or email me for a viewing. 407-373-4366 Kendrick Laboy

Beautiful 3 bed/ 2 bath remodeled home ready to move in. 1 car garage. Call or text for a showing. 407-373-4366

Qualifications:

NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS
CHECK CRIMINAL HISTORY
NO LANDLORD DEBT
NO UTILITY DEBT

INCOME NEEDS TO BE AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AFTER TAXES ($3,750).

ASSET PROTECTION INSURANCE REQUIRED ($12/MONTH)

No utilities are included. Resident is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn maintenance. Utilities must be in resident's name the day of move in.

We collect a full month security deposit for each home. The deposit must be paid within 48 hours of being approved in order to the hold the home. At the time of move in a full month rent is collected. Move-ins on or after the 15th of the month a full month plus the prorated rent must be paid before or on move-in day. All move-in expenses must be in form of a money order or cashiers check. After move-in residents can pay rents online ($3.00 fee), in the office, or by mail with personal checks or money orders. No cash accepted.

National Real Estate
210 N Bumby Ave Suite B
Orlando FL 32803

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1591 Ohara St have any available units?
1591 Ohara St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1591 Ohara St have?
Some of 1591 Ohara St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1591 Ohara St currently offering any rent specials?
1591 Ohara St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1591 Ohara St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1591 Ohara St is pet friendly.
Does 1591 Ohara St offer parking?
Yes, 1591 Ohara St offers parking.
Does 1591 Ohara St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1591 Ohara St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1591 Ohara St have a pool?
No, 1591 Ohara St does not have a pool.
Does 1591 Ohara St have accessible units?
No, 1591 Ohara St does not have accessible units.
Does 1591 Ohara St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1591 Ohara St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1591 Ohara St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1591 Ohara St has units with air conditioning.
