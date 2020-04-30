All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 1517 BAVON DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
1517 BAVON DRIVE
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:57 AM

1517 BAVON DRIVE

1517 Bavon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1517 Bavon Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3/3/2 Rental In Great Location Near Ft. Smith And Elkcam For Easy Access To I-4 For Commuting. Tiled Floors Throughout And In Area Of Well Kept Homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 BAVON DRIVE have any available units?
1517 BAVON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1517 BAVON DRIVE have?
Some of 1517 BAVON DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 BAVON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1517 BAVON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 BAVON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1517 BAVON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 1517 BAVON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1517 BAVON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1517 BAVON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1517 BAVON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 BAVON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1517 BAVON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1517 BAVON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1517 BAVON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 BAVON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1517 BAVON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1517 BAVON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1517 BAVON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with BalconyDeltona Apartments with Pool
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College