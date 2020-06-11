All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 151-A Lullwater St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
151-A Lullwater St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

151-A Lullwater St

151 Lullwater St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

151 Lullwater St, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Remodeled Duplex - All completely redone on the inside including kitchen appliances, new bathroom, new 1/2 bath, All new tile floors, Window blinds.
NO GARAGE Shared Driveway, Rear screened porch.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5817444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151-A Lullwater St have any available units?
151-A Lullwater St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 151-A Lullwater St currently offering any rent specials?
151-A Lullwater St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151-A Lullwater St pet-friendly?
No, 151-A Lullwater St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 151-A Lullwater St offer parking?
No, 151-A Lullwater St does not offer parking.
Does 151-A Lullwater St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151-A Lullwater St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151-A Lullwater St have a pool?
No, 151-A Lullwater St does not have a pool.
Does 151-A Lullwater St have accessible units?
No, 151-A Lullwater St does not have accessible units.
Does 151-A Lullwater St have units with dishwashers?
No, 151-A Lullwater St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 151-A Lullwater St have units with air conditioning?
No, 151-A Lullwater St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with ParkingDeltona Dog Friendly Apartments
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College