Newly Remodeled Duplex - All completely redone on the inside including kitchen appliances, new bathroom, new 1/2 bath, All new tile floors, Window blinds. NO GARAGE Shared Driveway, Rear screened porch.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5817444)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 151-A Lullwater St have any available units?
151-A Lullwater St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 151-A Lullwater St currently offering any rent specials?
151-A Lullwater St is not currently offering any rent specials.