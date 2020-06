Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

OPEN FLOOR PLAN 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH - OPEN FLOOR PLAN 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH SPLIT PLAN WITH 2 CAR GARAGE ! Kitchen open ups to living room and dining room all with high ceilings! Eat in kitchen with Bay window! Has refrigerator and range and dishwasher ! Just 15 Min Drive to I-4 and closure to shopping.

NO PETS NO SMOKING INSIDE 1 YEAR LEASE

MUST BE READY TO START LEASE WITHIN 14 DAYS

REQUIREMENTS TO GET APPROVED - PAY $50 PER ADULT FOR APPLICATIONS CREDIT OVER 550 + AND HAVE MOST MONTHLY BILLS PAID ON TIME PAST YEAR

MAKE 3 TIMES THE AMOUNT OF RENT APPROX $3600

WILL VERIFY INCOME NEED PAY STUBS PAST 3 MONTHS OR BANK STATEMENTS

PLEASE CALL CAROLE ARCARO 386-216-4900



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5709790)