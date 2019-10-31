All apartments in Deltona
1425 Puritan Street

Location

1425 Puritan St, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3Bedroom/2Bath home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major stainless steel appliances, granite counters and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing homecooked meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 Puritan Street have any available units?
1425 Puritan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1425 Puritan Street have?
Some of 1425 Puritan Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 Puritan Street currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Puritan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Puritan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 Puritan Street is pet friendly.
Does 1425 Puritan Street offer parking?
No, 1425 Puritan Street does not offer parking.
Does 1425 Puritan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 Puritan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Puritan Street have a pool?
Yes, 1425 Puritan Street has a pool.
Does 1425 Puritan Street have accessible units?
No, 1425 Puritan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Puritan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 Puritan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 Puritan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 Puritan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
