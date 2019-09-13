All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 1425 Ferendina Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
1425 Ferendina Dr
Last updated September 13 2019 at 8:53 AM

1425 Ferendina Dr

1425 Ferendina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1425 Ferendina Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures, vaulted ceilings and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 Ferendina Dr have any available units?
1425 Ferendina Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 1425 Ferendina Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Ferendina Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Ferendina Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 Ferendina Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1425 Ferendina Dr offer parking?
No, 1425 Ferendina Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1425 Ferendina Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 Ferendina Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Ferendina Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1425 Ferendina Dr has a pool.
Does 1425 Ferendina Dr have accessible units?
No, 1425 Ferendina Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Ferendina Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 Ferendina Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 Ferendina Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 Ferendina Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with BalconyDeltona Apartments with Pool
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College