1384 Gainesville Dr

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e7dd1ad084 ---- VR - JUST REDUCED!!!! 3 bedroom/2 bath home with beautiful back yard view of Twin Oak Lake. Split floor plan includes tile flooring throughout for easy maintenance and up keep, large screened in patio perfect for enjoying the outdoors, ceiling fans for added cooling, and garage with storage room. Convenient Deltona Location. Minutes from Interstate 4 and only a 15 minute commute to Lake Mary. This property will not last long. Submit your applications today!! *Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date. Additional Non-Refundable Fees Apply: Application Fee $65 per adult Administration Fee $195 Pet Privilege Fee $250/pet (non aggressive breeds) (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.