All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 1365 COMERWOOD DRIVE.
Deltona, FL
1365 COMERWOOD DRIVE
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:28 AM
1365 COMERWOOD DRIVE
1365 Comerwood Drive
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
1365 Comerwood Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 bath very spacious and open floor plan. Great brick home with lots of ceramic tile and laminate wood throughout. Inside utility. 2 car attached garage. Private fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1365 COMERWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
1365 COMERWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Deltona, FL
.
What amenities does 1365 COMERWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 1365 COMERWOOD DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1365 COMERWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1365 COMERWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1365 COMERWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1365 COMERWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Deltona
.
Does 1365 COMERWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1365 COMERWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1365 COMERWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1365 COMERWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1365 COMERWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1365 COMERWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1365 COMERWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1365 COMERWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1365 COMERWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1365 COMERWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1365 COMERWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1365 COMERWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
