All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 1351 E EVANS CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
1351 E EVANS CIRCLE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

1351 E EVANS CIRCLE

1351 East Evans Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1351 East Evans Circle, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious and clean 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom home in Deltona! Full Kitchen with tons of storage! Newer Appliances! Home has tile and laminate through out! Lots of windows that provide tons of natural sunlight. Ceiling fans with lights in all rooms. Screened in back patio off the kitchen with access to driveway. Water is $40/month. 1st Month and security required to move in. Small pets may be allowed with prior approval and non-refundable fee. Rental Requirements: 3X Monthly rent in combined gross income (before taxes), No recent violent criminal history, No recent evictions or bankruptcies, $75 application fee per adult, First and security (equal to 1st month).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1351 E EVANS CIRCLE have any available units?
1351 E EVANS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1351 E EVANS CIRCLE have?
Some of 1351 E EVANS CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1351 E EVANS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1351 E EVANS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1351 E EVANS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1351 E EVANS CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 1351 E EVANS CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 1351 E EVANS CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 1351 E EVANS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1351 E EVANS CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1351 E EVANS CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 1351 E EVANS CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 1351 E EVANS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1351 E EVANS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1351 E EVANS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1351 E EVANS CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1351 E EVANS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1351 E EVANS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with ParkingDeltona Dog Friendly Apartments
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLHeathrow, FL
Forest City, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLSouth Daytona, FLTitusville, FLCape Canaveral, FLWekiwa Springs, FLWildwood, FLMerritt Island, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College