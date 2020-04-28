1351 E EVANS CIRCLE

Amenities

Spacious and clean 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom home in Deltona! Full Kitchen with tons of storage! Newer Appliances! Home has tile and laminate through out! Lots of windows that provide tons of natural sunlight. Ceiling fans with lights in all rooms. Screened in back patio off the kitchen with access to driveway. Water is $40/month. 1st Month and security required to move in. Small pets may be allowed with prior approval and non-refundable fee. Rental Requirements: 3X Monthly rent in combined gross income (before taxes), No recent violent criminal history, No recent evictions or bankruptcies, $75 application fee per adult, First and security (equal to 1st month).