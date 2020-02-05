Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms duplex, with attached garage!! Rental Requirements: must make 3x the monthly rental amount, before taxes. No recent evictions or foreclosures. No violent criminal history. Maximum of two "heartbeats" per bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1346 GILPIN COURT have any available units?
1346 GILPIN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 1346 GILPIN COURT have?
Some of 1346 GILPIN COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1346 GILPIN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1346 GILPIN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.