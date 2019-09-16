1307 W Wellington Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

https://secure.rently.com/properties/993171?source=marketing



We are not currently accepting Section 8.



Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $50 per pet.



First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing.



YEAR BUILT: 1964

SCREEN PORCH: Yes

FLORIDA ROOM: Yes

STORAGE SHED: No

FIRE PLACE: No

WASHER/DRYER: Hook Ups in Garage

POOL: No

HOT WATER HEATER: Yes

FLOOR COVERING: New Wood Plank Tile Throughout

FENCED YARD: Yes



POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy

WATER COMPANY: Deltona Water

CITY SEWER or SEPTIC:

SCHOOLS:

-ELEMENTARY: Discovery Elementary

-MIDDLE SCHOOL: Deltona Middle

-HIGH SCHOOL: University High

AIR CONDITIONING: Central

HEATING: Central

OTHER FEATURES: One Car Garage with Opener, Granite Countertops in Kitchen with Granite bar area, Stainless Steel Appliances



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,150, Last Month's Rent: $1,150, Available 8/30/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.