1307 W Wellington Drive

Amenities
We are not currently accepting Section 8.
Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $50 per pet.
First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing.
YEAR BUILT: 1964
SCREEN PORCH: Yes
FLORIDA ROOM: Yes
STORAGE SHED: No
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER/DRYER: Hook Ups in Garage
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Yes
FLOOR COVERING: New Wood Plank Tile Throughout
FENCED YARD: Yes
POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy
WATER COMPANY: Deltona Water
CITY SEWER or SEPTIC:
SCHOOLS:
-ELEMENTARY: Discovery Elementary
-MIDDLE SCHOOL: Deltona Middle
-HIGH SCHOOL: University High
AIR CONDITIONING: Central
HEATING: Central
OTHER FEATURES: One Car Garage with Opener, Granite Countertops in Kitchen with Granite bar area, Stainless Steel Appliances
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,150, Last Month's Rent: $1,150, Available 8/30/19
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.