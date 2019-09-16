All apartments in Deltona
1307 W Wellington Drive
Last updated September 16 2019 at 9:14 PM

1307 W Wellington Drive

1307 West Wellington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1307 West Wellington Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
https://secure.rently.com/properties/993171?source=marketing

We are not currently accepting Section 8.

Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $50 per pet.

First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing.

YEAR BUILT: 1964
SCREEN PORCH: Yes
FLORIDA ROOM: Yes
STORAGE SHED: No
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER/DRYER: Hook Ups in Garage
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Yes
FLOOR COVERING: New Wood Plank Tile Throughout
FENCED YARD: Yes

POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy
WATER COMPANY: Deltona Water
CITY SEWER or SEPTIC:
SCHOOLS:
-ELEMENTARY: Discovery Elementary
-MIDDLE SCHOOL: Deltona Middle
-HIGH SCHOOL: University High
AIR CONDITIONING: Central
HEATING: Central
OTHER FEATURES: One Car Garage with Opener, Granite Countertops in Kitchen with Granite bar area, Stainless Steel Appliances

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,150, Last Month's Rent: $1,150, Available 8/30/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

