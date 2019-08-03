All apartments in Deltona
August 3 2019

130 JASMINE WOODS CT #9B

130 Jasmine Woods Ct · No Longer Available
Location

130 Jasmine Woods Ct, Deltona, FL 32725

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Beautifully remolded 2/2 condo for rent. A Must See! - Beautifully remolded unit only asking $1100.00 a month.
Lakeside Condos located on Lake Monroe. This second floor 2 bed, 2 bath unit overlooks the landscaping from its large screen enclosed back porch. In unit washer and dryer included. Unit faces the tennis court, great view. There is also a community pool and a public boat ramp. No Pets allowed and association approval required. Owner pays monthly condo fees. Near I-4 exit 108 Debary/Deltona

Call 407-417-1499 for more info!

(RLNE5004596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 JASMINE WOODS CT #9B have any available units?
130 JASMINE WOODS CT #9B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 130 JASMINE WOODS CT #9B have?
Some of 130 JASMINE WOODS CT #9B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 JASMINE WOODS CT #9B currently offering any rent specials?
130 JASMINE WOODS CT #9B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 JASMINE WOODS CT #9B pet-friendly?
No, 130 JASMINE WOODS CT #9B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 130 JASMINE WOODS CT #9B offer parking?
No, 130 JASMINE WOODS CT #9B does not offer parking.
Does 130 JASMINE WOODS CT #9B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 JASMINE WOODS CT #9B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 JASMINE WOODS CT #9B have a pool?
Yes, 130 JASMINE WOODS CT #9B has a pool.
Does 130 JASMINE WOODS CT #9B have accessible units?
No, 130 JASMINE WOODS CT #9B does not have accessible units.
Does 130 JASMINE WOODS CT #9B have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 JASMINE WOODS CT #9B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 JASMINE WOODS CT #9B have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 JASMINE WOODS CT #9B does not have units with air conditioning.
