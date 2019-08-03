130 JASMINE WOODS CT #9B

Amenities

Beautifully remolded 2/2 condo for rent. A Must See! - Beautifully remolded unit only asking $1100.00 a month.

Lakeside Condos located on Lake Monroe. This second floor 2 bed, 2 bath unit overlooks the landscaping from its large screen enclosed back porch. In unit washer and dryer included. Unit faces the tennis court, great view. There is also a community pool and a public boat ramp. No Pets allowed and association approval required. Owner pays monthly condo fees. Near I-4 exit 108 Debary/Deltona



Call 407-417-1499 for more info!



(RLNE5004596)