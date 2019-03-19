1274 Fort Smith Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 2-story, 4Bd-2.5Ba home for rent in Deltona! This home has a separate living and dining room, wood/carpet flooring throughout and a bonus room. It also has a 2 car garage and a fenced in back yard. Easy commute to all major highways, shopping centers, and half way point to Downtown Orlando and the famous Daytona Beach.



To apply or to schedule your showing today visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407-258-2448.



Nancy Guadagnino- Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management