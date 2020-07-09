Rent Calculator
1265 AZORA DRIVE
1265 Azora Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1265 Azora Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BACK ON MARKET FOR RENT. IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2 CAR GARAGE. EASY QUICK ACCESS TO I4 VIA SAXON. NO PETS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1265 AZORA DRIVE have any available units?
1265 AZORA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Deltona, FL
.
What amenities does 1265 AZORA DRIVE have?
Some of 1265 AZORA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1265 AZORA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1265 AZORA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1265 AZORA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1265 AZORA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Deltona
.
Does 1265 AZORA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1265 AZORA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1265 AZORA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1265 AZORA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1265 AZORA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1265 AZORA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1265 AZORA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1265 AZORA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1265 AZORA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1265 AZORA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1265 AZORA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1265 AZORA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
