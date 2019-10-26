All apartments in Deltona
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:33 AM

1110 E PAGE DRIVE

1110 East Page Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1110 East Page Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Elegant features accent this beautiful home in Deltona Lakes which has lake-view right outside front entryway. This 3-bedroom/2-bath home is a beautiful home, so it is in immaculate, almost-new condition. Hardwood looking Ceramic Tile, Brand new Recess lighting, GRANITE countertops throughout. When you enter, you are greeted by the living room on the right and a kitchen nook straight ahead. The kitchen is ideal for the home cook, with GRANITE countertops, stainless appliances, ample cabinet space and a bar that offers a view of the family room. Down the hallway are the three spacious bedrooms. This house has been rehabbed with no detail missed. This house will not last long, so make sure to schedule your showing today!
Note: property pictures are of staged home. Property is unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 E PAGE DRIVE have any available units?
1110 E PAGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1110 E PAGE DRIVE have?
Some of 1110 E PAGE DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 E PAGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1110 E PAGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 E PAGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1110 E PAGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 1110 E PAGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1110 E PAGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1110 E PAGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 E PAGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 E PAGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1110 E PAGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1110 E PAGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1110 E PAGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 E PAGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 E PAGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1110 E PAGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1110 E PAGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
