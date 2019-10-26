1110 E PAGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Elegant features accent this beautiful home in Deltona Lakes which has lake-view right outside front entryway. This 3-bedroom/2-bath home is a beautiful home, so it is in immaculate, almost-new condition. Hardwood looking Ceramic Tile, Brand new Recess lighting, GRANITE countertops throughout. When you enter, you are greeted by the living room on the right and a kitchen nook straight ahead. The kitchen is ideal for the home cook, with GRANITE countertops, stainless appliances, ample cabinet space and a bar that offers a view of the family room. Down the hallway are the three spacious bedrooms. This house has been rehabbed with no detail missed. This house will not last long, so make sure to schedule your showing today!

Note: property pictures are of staged home. Property is unfurnished.