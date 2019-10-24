All apartments in Deltona
1110 E. Normandy Blvd.

1110 East Normandy Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1110 East Normandy Boulevard, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WOW!!! ELEGANT HOME FOR RENT IN DELTONA - WOW!!! ELEGANT HOME FOR RENT IN DELTONA
1110 E NORMANDY BLVD.
DELTONA, FL 32725
Rent: $895/month
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
Nice large yard and rental in Deltona. YOU WILL LOVE THIS HOME. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is offered for rent and managed by BMS Holdings LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (904) 276-2555. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person over age 18 living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $995 and administration fee of $400. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE4607481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

