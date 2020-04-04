All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 1055 West Hancock Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
1055 West Hancock Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

1055 West Hancock Drive

1055 West Hancock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1055 West Hancock Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4/2 For Rent at 1055 W. Hancock Drive Deltona, FL 32725 - 4/2 Home For Rent at 1055 W. Hancock Drive Deltona, FL 32725; Central Heat & Air, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, 2 Car Garage, Living, Dining, Family Room, 2132 Square Feet of living area.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: From Interstate 4 take Saxon Blvd. East of I-4; Right onto N. Normandy Blvd.; Right onto W. Hancock Drive; Take the first left to stay on W. Hancock Drive.

(RLNE5625113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 West Hancock Drive have any available units?
1055 West Hancock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1055 West Hancock Drive have?
Some of 1055 West Hancock Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055 West Hancock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1055 West Hancock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 West Hancock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1055 West Hancock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 1055 West Hancock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1055 West Hancock Drive offers parking.
Does 1055 West Hancock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1055 West Hancock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 West Hancock Drive have a pool?
No, 1055 West Hancock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1055 West Hancock Drive have accessible units?
No, 1055 West Hancock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 West Hancock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1055 West Hancock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1055 West Hancock Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1055 West Hancock Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with BalconyDeltona Apartments with Pool
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College