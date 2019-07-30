Rent Calculator
1028 AVIS LANE
1028 Avis Lane
·
Location
1028 Avis Lane, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LAKEFRONT; SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH; FORMAL LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM; FAMILYROOM AND SCREENED PORCH OVERLOOK SMALL LAKEFRONT;
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1028 AVIS LANE have any available units?
1028 AVIS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Deltona, FL
.
What amenities does 1028 AVIS LANE have?
Some of 1028 AVIS LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1028 AVIS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1028 AVIS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 AVIS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1028 AVIS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Deltona
.
Does 1028 AVIS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1028 AVIS LANE offers parking.
Does 1028 AVIS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 AVIS LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 AVIS LANE have a pool?
No, 1028 AVIS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1028 AVIS LANE have accessible units?
No, 1028 AVIS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 AVIS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1028 AVIS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1028 AVIS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1028 AVIS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
