1025 Pinder Street

REALLY CUTE AND COZY HOUSE WITH SCREENED PORCH AND HUGE BACK YARD FENCED IN GREAT QUIET FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD CLOSE TO ALL AMENITIES. JUST PAINTED AND READY TO MOVE IN NOW. INSIDE LAUNDRY INCLUDES WASHER AND DRYER
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
