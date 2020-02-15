All apartments in Deltona
Last updated February 15 2020 at 3:53 AM

1017 PORTLAND STREET

1017 Portland Street · No Longer Available
Location

1017 Portland Street, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in a split floor plan. House is freshly painted inside and out with tile throughout. 2 car garage and utility room inside. Nice backyard. Minutes from I-4. Nice neighborhood. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 PORTLAND STREET have any available units?
1017 PORTLAND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1017 PORTLAND STREET have?
Some of 1017 PORTLAND STREET's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 PORTLAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1017 PORTLAND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 PORTLAND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1017 PORTLAND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 1017 PORTLAND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1017 PORTLAND STREET offers parking.
Does 1017 PORTLAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 PORTLAND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 PORTLAND STREET have a pool?
No, 1017 PORTLAND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1017 PORTLAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 1017 PORTLAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 PORTLAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1017 PORTLAND STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1017 PORTLAND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1017 PORTLAND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

