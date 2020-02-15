1017 PORTLAND STREET

Beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in a split floor plan. House is freshly painted inside and out with tile throughout. 2 car garage and utility room inside. Nice backyard. Minutes from I-4. Nice neighborhood. Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
