Home
/
Delray Beach, FL
/
352 NW 5th Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

352 NW 5th Avenue

352 Northwest 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

352 Northwest 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444

Amenities

pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and approximately 900 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to all

(RLNE5835730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 352 NW 5th Avenue have any available units?
352 NW 5th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delray Beach, FL.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 352 NW 5th Avenue have?
Some of 352 NW 5th Avenue's amenities include pool, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 352 NW 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
352 NW 5th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 352 NW 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 352 NW 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 352 NW 5th Avenue offer parking?
No, 352 NW 5th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 352 NW 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 352 NW 5th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 352 NW 5th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 352 NW 5th Avenue has a pool.
Does 352 NW 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 352 NW 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 352 NW 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 352 NW 5th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
