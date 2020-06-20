Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Delray Beach
Find more places like 320 SW 4th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Delray Beach, FL
/
320 SW 4th Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
320 SW 4th Avenue
320 Southwest 4th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Delray Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
320 Southwest 4th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444
Carver Square
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 320 SW 4th Avenue have any available units?
320 SW 4th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Delray Beach, FL
.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Delray Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 320 SW 4th Avenue have?
Some of 320 SW 4th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 320 SW 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
320 SW 4th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 SW 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 320 SW 4th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Delray Beach
.
Does 320 SW 4th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 320 SW 4th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 320 SW 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 SW 4th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 SW 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 320 SW 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 320 SW 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 320 SW 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 320 SW 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 SW 4th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
10X Living Delray
14050 Pacific Point Place
Delray Beach, FL 33484
Worthing Place
32 SE 2nd Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33444
Siena at Tuscany
8061 Red Jasper Ln
Delray Beach, FL 33446
Caspian Delray Beach
190 SE 5th Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33483
SofA Downtown Luxury Apartments
151 SE 3rd Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Windsor at Delray Beach
2001 N Federal Hwy
Delray Beach, FL 33483
The Franklin
320 Franklin Club Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Delray Bay
3360 Delray Bay Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Similar Pages
Delray Beach 1 Bedrooms
Delray Beach 2 Bedrooms
Delray Beach Apartments with Gym
Delray Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Delray Beach Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Boca Raton, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Pembroke Pines, FL
Plantation, FL
Coral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FL
Davie, FL
Pompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FL
Hialeah, FL
Port St. Lucie, FL
Sunrise, FL
Doral, FL
Coconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FL
Tamarac, FL
Coral Gables, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lavers
Apartments Near Colleges
Atlantic Technical College
Broward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College