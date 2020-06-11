All apartments in Delray Beach
Find more places like 32 SE 2nd Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Delray Beach, FL
/
32 SE 2nd Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:23 PM

32 SE 2nd Ave.

32 Southeast 2nd Avenue · (954) 821-4492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Delray Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

32 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 114 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Worthing Place Short Term Rental Available May 1st 2020 thru mid August. Min rental period 2-3 months. Hot Downtown Delray Beach! CASUAL. URBAN. CHIC. No car necessary! Fully furnished and stunning! An amazing 1 bedroom in the center of it all! Walk to shops, dining, nightlife, the beach. Upgraded kitchen w/ Espresso Italian cabinetry,designer hardware, quartz countertops & Whirlpool stainless-steel appliances. 24-hour front desk security and concierge, sky terrace w/ grilling station, 24-hour fitness center w/weekly classes, pool, putting green, lounge, wi-fi access, covered garage parking, & near public transportation. Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 SE 2nd Ave. have any available units?
32 SE 2nd Ave. has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 SE 2nd Ave. have?
Some of 32 SE 2nd Ave.'s amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 SE 2nd Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
32 SE 2nd Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 SE 2nd Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 32 SE 2nd Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 32 SE 2nd Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 32 SE 2nd Ave. does offer parking.
Does 32 SE 2nd Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 SE 2nd Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 SE 2nd Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 32 SE 2nd Ave. has a pool.
Does 32 SE 2nd Ave. have accessible units?
No, 32 SE 2nd Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 32 SE 2nd Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 SE 2nd Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 32 SE 2nd Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Atlantico at Tuscany
8085 Tumblestone Ct
Delray Beach, FL 33446
10X Living Delray
14050 Pacific Point Place
Delray Beach, FL 33484
Worthing Place
32 SE 2nd Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33444
Caspian Delray Beach
190 SE 5th Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Villas D'Este
125 via D Este Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445
The Atlantic at East Delray
650 Lavers Cir
Delray Beach, FL 33444
Oasis at Delray Beach Apartments
5600 W Atlantic Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33484
Alta Congress
250 Congress Park Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445

Similar Pages

Delray Beach 1 BedroomsDelray Beach 2 Bedrooms
Delray Beach Apartments with GymDelray Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Delray Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lavers

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity