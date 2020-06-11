32 SE 2nd Ave.

Amenities
Worthing Place Short Term Rental Available May 1st 2020 thru mid August. Min rental period 2-3 months. Hot Downtown Delray Beach! CASUAL. URBAN. CHIC. No car necessary! Fully furnished and stunning! An amazing 1 bedroom in the center of it all! Walk to shops, dining, nightlife, the beach. Upgraded kitchen w/ Espresso Italian cabinetry,designer hardware, quartz countertops & Whirlpool stainless-steel appliances. 24-hour front desk security and concierge, sky terrace w/ grilling station, 24-hour fitness center w/weekly classes, pool, putting green, lounge, wi-fi access, covered garage parking, & near public transportation. Hurry!